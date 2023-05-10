CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Is A Buy According To Analysts

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the recent trade at $8.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -7.03% during that session. The CVAC stock price is -137.12% off its 52-week high price of $20.06 and 33.45% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 571.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Sporting -7.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CVAC stock price touched $8.46 or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, CureVac N.V. shares have moved 40.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) have changed 11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.09 while the price target rests at a high of $21.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -158.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.45% from the levels at last check today.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CureVac N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.76%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.50% and -362.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.44% with a share float percentage of 44.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CureVac N.V. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 1.98 million shares worth more than $11.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $4.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $2.69 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.