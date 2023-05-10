Could Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.75M, closed the last trade at $6.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The OPI stock price is -246.58% off its 52-week high price of $21.80 and 6.84% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 980.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the OPI stock price touched $6.29 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, Office Properties Income Trust shares have moved -52.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have changed -45.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -202.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -74.88% from current levels.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Office Properties Income Trust shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.19%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.90% and -202.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.54 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $141.32 million and $137.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.50% for the current quarter and -2.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 25.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 15.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.84% with a share float percentage of 84.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Office Properties Income Trust having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.28 million shares worth more than $123.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 19.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.39 million and represent 16.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.57% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $60.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $37.03 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.