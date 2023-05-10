Could Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The MCOM stock price is -16048.65% off its 52-week high price of $119.50 and 4.05% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the MCOM stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 17.73%. Year-to-date, Micromobility.com Inc. shares have moved -88.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) have changed -63.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1656.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1656.76% from the levels at last check today.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.94% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micromobility.com Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 38366.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 17214.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63003.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.