Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 3.08%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.79M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -132.35% off its 52-week high price of $0.79 and 8.82% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 777.87K shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CIDM stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 18.07%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved -12.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed -21.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.83 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $16.85 million and $13.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and -0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 102.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 26 and June 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.32% with a share float percentage of 8.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinedigm Corp. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.97 million shares worth more than $2.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 4.81 million shares of worth $1.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $0.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.