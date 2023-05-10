Cassava Sciences Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $26.58 per share which meant it gained $3.46 on the day or 14.97% during that session. The SAVA stock price is -94.09% off its 52-week high price of $51.59 and 47.93% above the 52-week low of $13.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 703.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Sporting 14.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the SAVA stock price touched $26.58 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Cassava Sciences Inc. shares have moved -10.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have changed 15.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $124.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -366.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -276.22% from current levels.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cassava Sciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.00%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -19.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.18% with a share float percentage of 28.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cassava Sciences Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $75.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.9 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $36.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $20.69 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.