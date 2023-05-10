Can Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.52M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -22.33% during that session. The MESA stock price is -138.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 35.62% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 314.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Sporting -22.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the MESA stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 23.81%. Year-to-date, Mesa Air Group Inc. shares have moved 4.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have changed -33.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -118.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.25% from the levels at last check today.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mesa Air Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.57%, compared to 31.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.90% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.72 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $123.21 million and $134.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.60% for the current quarter and 12.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 54.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.06% with a share float percentage of 31.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mesa Air Group Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $2.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 1.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.83 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 1.11 million shares of worth $1.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.