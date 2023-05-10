Can Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -9.46% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -31031.58% off its 52-week high price of $118.30 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting -9.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ALLR stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 18.28%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -96.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -70.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.80% for the industry.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allarity Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1108.0 shares worth more than $11393.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 571.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5871.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 571.0 shares of worth $5871.0 while later fund manager owns 322.0 shares of worth $2084.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.