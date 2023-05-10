Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 4.57% Stock Price Incline

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54B, closed the last trade at $10.53 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 4.57% during that session. The BAK stock price is -86.51% off its 52-week high price of $19.64 and 40.55% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braskem S.A. (BAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Sporting 4.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the BAK stock price touched $10.53 or saw a rise of 12.18%. Year-to-date, Braskem S.A. shares have moved 14.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have changed 30.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.60 while the price target rests at a high of $19.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.33% from current levels.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Braskem S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -225.00%, compared to -20.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -123.00% and 77.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -102.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.70%.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.31 at a share yield of 31.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 2.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braskem S.A. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $5.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.72 million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $4.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.46 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.