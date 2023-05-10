Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) has seen 3.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.62M, closed the recent trade at $2.38 per share which meant it lost -$4.7 on the day or -66.39% during that session. The BBLN stock price is -1423.11% off its 52-week high price of $36.25 and -93.7% below the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Sporting -66.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the BBLN stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 67.4%. Year-to-date, Babylon Holdings Limited shares have moved -64.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -67.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) have changed -61.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -446.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -446.22% from the levels at last check today.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $345.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $266.45 million and $265.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.60% for the current quarter and 30.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -156.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.58% with a share float percentage of 69.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Babylon Holdings Limited having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kinnevik AB (publ) with over 4.62 million shares worth more than $23.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kinnevik AB (publ) held 18.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 3.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.46 million and represent 12.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 79875.0 shares of worth $0.79 million while later fund manager owns 32664.0 shares of worth $0.38 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.