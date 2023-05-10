Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.49M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.85% during that session. The AMV stock price is -42705.26% off its 52-week high price of $243.99 and 17.54% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.89.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Sporting 6.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the AMV stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares have moved -82.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) have changed -2.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -250.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -250.88% from the levels at last check today.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.82% over the past 6 months.

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.71% with a share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 46728.0 shares worth more than $26943.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 34523.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 23805.0 shares of worth $21543.0 while later fund manager owns 15632.0 shares of worth $14146.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.