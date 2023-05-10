Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 5.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $8.49 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The AIV stock price is -15.08% off its 52-week high price of $9.77 and 38.63% above the 52-week low of $5.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the AIV stock price touched $8.49 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Apartment Investment and Management Company shares have moved 19.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) have changed 9.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -107.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.09 while the price target rests at a high of $4.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 51.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.83% from current levels.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.05% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years.

AIV Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.35% with a share float percentage of 100.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apartment Investment and Management Company having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.83 million shares worth more than $155.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 17.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.17 million and represent 11.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.56% shares in the company for having 9.84 million shares of worth $70.04 million while later fund manager owns 6.79 million shares of worth $50.99 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.