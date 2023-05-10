Analysts Are Recommending Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) As A Buy Candidate

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -280.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 70.0% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the LTRY stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc. shares have moved 183.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed 6.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2700.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2700.0% from the levels at last check today.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 58.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 16.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lottery.com Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89716.0 and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $80898.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.