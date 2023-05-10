An In-Depth Look At The Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.74M, closed the recent trade at $5.88 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 22.76% during that session. The HCDI stock price is -740.14% off its 52-week high price of $49.40 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.4.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Sporting 22.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the HCDI stock price touched $5.88 or saw a rise of 34.08%. Year-to-date, Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares have moved -20.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) have changed 29.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 72640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -121.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -121.09% from the levels at last check today.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.87%, compared to -22.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -213.30% and -810.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $26.34 million and $28.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.20% for the current quarter and -58.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.60% over the past 5 years.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.34% with a share float percentage of 11.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harbor Custom Development Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16467.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 6944.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58260.0 and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.08% shares in the company for having 65264.0 shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 15633.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.