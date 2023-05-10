An In-Depth Look At E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.10% during that session. The EJH stock price is -33284.62% off its 52-week high price of $86.80 and 3.85% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting -4.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the EJH stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares have moved -94.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -62.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.10% with a share float percentage of 0.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 29263.0 shares worth more than $7508.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 8523.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2187.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.