An In-Depth Look At Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.92% during that session. The DXF stock price is -309.09% off its 52-week high price of $0.90 and 86.36% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Sporting -7.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the DXF stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 54.17%. Year-to-date, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares have moved 15.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) have changed 96.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 47170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.24% over the past 5 years.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.09% with a share float percentage of 2.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 84866.0 shares worth more than $15903.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 60623.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11360.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.