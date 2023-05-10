An Analysis Of Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 32.99% during that session. The VYNT stock price is -1200.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 28.95% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 70.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Sporting 32.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the VYNT stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 36.67%. Year-to-date, Vyant Bio Inc. shares have moved -45.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) have changed -23.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1215.79% from the levels at last check today.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 34.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.82% with a share float percentage of 7.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vyant Bio Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 38820.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27271.0 and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $70996.0 while later fund manager owns 42140.0 shares of worth $29603.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.