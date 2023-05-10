Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Falls -9.30%, Causing Bears To Lose

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $10.55 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -9.30% during that session. The AMPL stock price is -87.11% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 0.38% above the 52-week low of $10.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) trade information

Sporting -9.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the AMPL stock price touched $10.55 or saw a rise of 11.34%. Year-to-date, Amplitude Inc. shares have moved -12.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) have changed -6.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.22% from the levels at last check today.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amplitude Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.62%, compared to 17.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.97 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $58.13 million and $61.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.60% for the current quarter and 19.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.60%.

AMPL Dividends

Amplitude Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.35% with a share float percentage of 66.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amplitude Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Battery Management Corp. with over 6.08 million shares worth more than $73.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Battery Management Corp. held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.8 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $16.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $13.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.