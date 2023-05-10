Alight Inc. (ALIT) Investors To Make Money Again

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has seen 5.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.76B, closed the last trade at $8.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -5.86% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -19.74% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 25.85% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting -5.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ALIT stock price touched $8.51 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved 1.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed -3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.04 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.23% from current levels.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alight Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.04%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $803.67 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $797.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $725 million and $715 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and 11.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.40%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.51% with a share float percentage of 100.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alight Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 52.48 million shares worth more than $483.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 45.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.99 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 11.55 million shares of worth $96.55 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $83.05 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.