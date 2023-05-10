A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is CarGurus Inc. (CARG)

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79B, closed the recent trade at $19.88 per share which meant it gained $3.51 on the day or 21.44% during that session. The CARG stock price is -34.46% off its 52-week high price of $26.73 and 54.02% above the 52-week low of $9.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Sporting 21.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CARG stock price touched $19.88 or saw a fall of -0.15%. Year-to-date, CarGurus Inc. shares have moved 41.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have changed 12.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CarGurus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.51%, compared to -4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.80% and -43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $231.96 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $223.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $430.61 million and $511.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -46.10% for the current quarter and -56.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 85.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -23.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.77% with a share float percentage of 107.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarGurus Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 14.07 million shares worth more than $276.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 14.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.05 million and represent 9.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $61.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $58.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.