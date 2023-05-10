6.04% Gain Drives ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) has seen 5.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.04% during that session. The ZFOX stock price is -1818.29% off its 52-week high price of $15.73 and 8.54% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Sporting 6.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the ZFOX stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 17.17%. Year-to-date, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares have moved -83.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have changed -58.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -509.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -204.88% from the levels at last check today.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.37 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.24% with a share float percentage of 74.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZeroFox Holdings Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 18.07 million shares worth more than $14.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 15.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, with the holding of over 14.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.57 million and represent 11.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.