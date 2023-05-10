21.67 Gain Turns Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.88B, closed the recent trade at $130.34 per share which meant it gained $23.22 on the day or 21.67% during that session. The CELH stock price is 6.21% off its 52-week high price of $122.24 and 70.61% above the 52-week low of $38.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 919.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 21.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the CELH stock price touched $130.34 or saw a fall of -1.04%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have moved 25.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 50.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125.20, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $98.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.81% from the levels at last check today.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 144.87%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.70% and 113.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $248.54 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $286.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $154.02 million and $161.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.40% for the current quarter and 77.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.50% over the past 5 years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.02% with a share float percentage of 106.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.32 million shares worth more than $762.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $541.15 million and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 3.54 million shares of worth $321.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $132.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.