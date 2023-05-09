ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Gain 1.91%, Marking Win By Bears

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 4.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.02B, closed the last trade at $28.30 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -4.06% off its 52-week high price of $29.45 and 43.25% above the 52-week low of $16.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ZTO stock price touched $28.30 or saw a rise of 1.01%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved 6.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed -1.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $242.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $207.61 while the price target rests at a high of $289.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -922.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -633.6% from current levels.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.70%, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.80% and 15.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.30% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 43.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.10%.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.14% with a share float percentage of 44.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 41.63 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.5 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.93% shares in the company for having 36.8 million shares of worth $1.04 billion while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $159.02 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.