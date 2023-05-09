Will Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.50M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 13.72% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -14906.12% off its 52-week high price of $73.53 and 34.69% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting 13.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -83.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed 39.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1940.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -206.12% from current levels.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.82%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.40% and 96.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.20% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 5337.0 shares worth more than $2640.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1364.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $674.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 172.0 shares of worth $85.0 while later fund manager owns 146.0 shares of worth $72.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.