Will Current Price Volatility Hamper SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Future Potential?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.48B, closed the recent trade at $17.50 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.25% during that session. The SSRM stock price is -22.74% off its 52-week high price of $21.48 and 26.97% above the 52-week low of $12.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Sporting 2.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the SSRM stock price touched $17.50 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, SSR Mining Inc. shares have moved 11.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.88 while the price target rests at a high of $26.49. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.17% from the levels at last check today.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SSR Mining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.27%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and 600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $348.17 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $412.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $319.58 million and $166.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 147.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.40% over the past 5 years.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 1.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.16% with a share float percentage of 67.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SSR Mining Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.12 million shares worth more than $406.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.02 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 12.11 million shares of worth $212.8 million while later fund manager owns 7.79 million shares of worth $136.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.