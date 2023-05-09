Why Should We Buy Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 5.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.92B, closed the last trade at $48.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The NEM stock price is -51.54% off its 52-week high price of $73.18 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $37.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the NEM stock price touched $48.29 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved 2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed -7.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.24%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.90% and 162.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.08 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 24 and July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.62% with a share float percentage of 81.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,675 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 92.12 million shares worth more than $4.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 69.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 billion and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 29.46 million shares of worth $1.44 billion while later fund manager owns 24.14 million shares of worth $1.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.