Why Do You Need To Add Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) To Your Portfolio?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 21.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.56M, closed the recent trade at $4.62 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 34.30% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -4679.22% off its 52-week high price of $220.80 and 30.09% above the 52-week low of $3.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55550.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.19K shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting 34.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ENSC stock price touched $4.62 or saw a rise of 35.83%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -48.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed 29.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 48710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.40% and 81.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $950k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $603k and $207k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.50% for the current quarter and 397.60% for the next.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.39% with a share float percentage of 13.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 13433.0 shares worth more than $65284.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 3523.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31707.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.