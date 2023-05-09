Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.05B, closed the last trade at $78.35 per share which meant it gained $2.74 on the day or 3.62% during that session. The RCL stock price is 2.62% off its 52-week high price of $76.30 and 60.32% above the 52-week low of $31.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 3.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the RCL stock price touched $78.35 or saw a rise of 0.04%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 58.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed 27.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $104.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.66% from current levels.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 168.70% and 980.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.18 billion and $2.99 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.30% for the current quarter and 26.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.60% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.81% with a share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 29.04 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 27.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 10.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.81% shares in the company for having 19.97 million shares of worth $1.56 billion while later fund manager owns 16.39 million shares of worth $1.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.41% of company’s outstanding stock.