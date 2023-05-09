Why Do Investors Buy Stock In LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)?

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81M, closed the recent trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.48% during that session. The LGMK stock price is -841.9% off its 52-week high price of $30.80 and 38.84% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 307.56K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) trade information

Sporting 5.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the LGMK stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, LogicMark Inc. shares have moved -63.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) have changed 17.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 45140.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2040.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2040.67% from the levels at last check today.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.20% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.30% over the past 5 years.

LGMK Dividends

LogicMark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 7.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LogicMark Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12035.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3704.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33047.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 6201.0 shares of worth $55325.0 while later fund manager owns 5717.0 shares of worth $51007.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.