What Are The Chances Of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Being A Good Investment?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $351.26M, closed the recent trade at $10.47 per share which meant it gained $2.16 on the day or 25.99% during that session. The VYGR stock price is -3.25% off its 52-week high price of $10.81 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Sporting 25.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the VYGR stock price touched $10.47 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 71.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have changed 30.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.04% from the levels at last check today.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 109.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.86%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 237.50% and 22.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 139.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $658k and $712k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6,131.00% for the current quarter and 453.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.40% over the past 5 years.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.84% with a share float percentage of 61.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Voyager Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.43 million shares worth more than $33.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, TRV GP III, LLC held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.0 million and represent 10.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $5.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $4.31 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.