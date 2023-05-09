Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Edgio Inc.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.96M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The EGIO stock price is -546.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 880.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the EGIO stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Edgio Inc. shares have moved -46.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) have changed -16.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -66.67% from current levels.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.44% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $108.76 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $62.88 million and $57.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.00% for the current quarter and 77.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -169.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.92% with a share float percentage of 72.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edgio Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management LLC with over 10.27 million shares worth more than $6.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Granahan Investment Management LLC held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.69 million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 3.62 million shares of worth $2.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $1.86 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.