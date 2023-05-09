Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Lower

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.94M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -9.41% during that session. The VIRI stock price is -890.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.11 and 76.09% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Sporting -9.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the VIRI stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 13.21%. Year-to-date, Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 287.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) have changed 119.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1204.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1204.35% from current levels.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 195.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.86%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 52.30% for the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.71% with a share float percentage of 12.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 38500.0 shares of worth $35227.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.