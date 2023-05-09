Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Lower

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 18.63% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -1656.52% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 488.83K shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting 18.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 30.07%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -56.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed 1.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.29% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.60% over the past 5 years.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.41% with a share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 67648.0 shares worth more than $15897.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 45520.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10697.0 and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.