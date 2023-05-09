Wall Street Was Disappointed By Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s 5.18% Stock Price Incline

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.18% during that session. The ADN stock price is -460.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Sporting 5.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ADN stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have moved -55.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed -25.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.70 while the price target rests at a high of $14.70. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1737.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1737.5% from the levels at last check today.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.02%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 569.90%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.50% with a share float percentage of 33.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 5.59 million shares worth more than $4.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 10.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $0.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.