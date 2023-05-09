VirnetX Holding Corporation. (VHC) Is Up 28.36%, As Bears Mark A Gain

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 3.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 28.36% during that session. The VHC stock price is -104.44% off its 52-week high price of $0.92 and 24.44% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Sporting 28.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the VHC stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, VirnetX Holding Corporation shares have moved 1.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC) have changed -15.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -7900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7900.0% from the levels at last check today.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.37% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 15.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.67% with a share float percentage of 18.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VirnetX Holding Corporation having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.34 million shares worth more than $4.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $3.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $1.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.