ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.80M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.71% during that session. The VRAY stock price is -401.01% off its 52-week high price of $4.96 and -1.01% below the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Sporting -5.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the VRAY stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.23%. Year-to-date, ViewRay Inc. shares have moved -77.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have changed -68.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViewRay Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.6 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.88 million and $22.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.70% for the current quarter and 4.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.52% with a share float percentage of 86.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $16.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 15.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.59 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.69% shares in the company for having 10.34 million shares of worth $10.24 million while later fund manager owns 5.07 million shares of worth $5.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.