Unity Software Inc. (U) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has seen 7.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.07B, closed the last trade at $28.35 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The U stock price is -119.19% off its 52-week high price of $62.14 and 25.15% above the 52-week low of $21.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the U stock price touched $28.35 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc. shares have moved -0.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have changed -8.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.67% from current levels.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Software Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.78%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 127.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.90%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.9 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $508.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $320.13 million and $297.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.20% for the current quarter and 71.20% for the next.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.90% with a share float percentage of 82.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc. having a total of 668 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 34.98 million shares worth more than $991.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 28.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.06 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 9.43 million shares of worth $267.42 million while later fund manager owns 8.8 million shares of worth $249.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.