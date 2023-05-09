Under Armour Inc. (UA) Investors To Make Money Again

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65B, closed the last trade at $7.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The UA stock price is -45.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.41 and 26.6% above the 52-week low of $5.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour Inc. (UA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the UA stock price touched $7.82 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -12.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) have changed -4.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.09% from current levels.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.17% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.47% over the past 5 years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.75% with a share float percentage of 81.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.89 million shares worth more than $195.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.15 million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 6.34 million shares of worth $56.52 million while later fund manager owns 6.13 million shares of worth $53.95 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.