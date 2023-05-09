TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Disappoints Wall Street With 124.05% Stock Price Gain

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has seen 23.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.25M, closed the recent trade at $5.04 per share which meant it gained $2.79 on the day or 124.05% during that session. The TCRX stock price is 9.52% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 71.23% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

Sporting 124.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TCRX stock price touched $5.04 or saw a rise of 12.35%. Year-to-date, TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 225.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 143.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have changed 129.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 91670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -197.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.05% from the levels at last check today.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.27%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.40% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.02 million and $4.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.60% for the current quarter and -27.80% for the next.

TCRX Dividends

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.28% with a share float percentage of 69.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TScan Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $4.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.35 million and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.