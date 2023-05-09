Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.90B, closed the recent trade at $60.60 per share which meant it gained $4.3 on the day or 7.64% during that session. The TREX stock price is -11.85% off its 52-week high price of $67.78 and 36.17% above the 52-week low of $38.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Sporting 7.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TREX stock price touched $60.60 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Trex Company Inc. shares have moved 43.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have changed 23.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.31, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.09% from the levels at last check today.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trex Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.44%, compared to -30.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.20% and -40.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237.62 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $306.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $339.23 million and $386.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.00% for the current quarter and -20.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.32%.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.34% with a share float percentage of 100.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trex Company Inc. having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $524.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $430.71 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 3.42 million shares of worth $174.73 million while later fund manager owns 3.35 million shares of worth $141.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.