Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.92M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant -1.18% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -839.22% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 43.14% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting -1.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 3.77%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved 30.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -13.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1174.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1174.51% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.21%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.00% and 60.70% for the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.39% with a share float percentage of 15.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 4.5 million shares worth more than $2.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.61 million and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.