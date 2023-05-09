Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) investors to reap big returns again

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has seen 10.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.79B, closed the last trade at $19.35 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 4.99% during that session. The TOST stock price is -34.52% off its 52-week high price of $26.03 and 38.45% above the 52-week low of $11.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.53 million shares.

Sporting 4.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TOST stock price touched $19.35 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc. shares have moved 7.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) have changed 16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.67%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.00% and -36.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.50%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $764.04 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $906.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $535 million and $675 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.80% for the current quarter and 34.20% for the next.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.64% with a share float percentage of 87.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc. having a total of 472 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.59 million shares worth more than $553.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 26.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $517.94 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 19.72 million shares of worth $381.57 million while later fund manager owns 11.14 million shares of worth $215.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.