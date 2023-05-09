The Toronto-Dominion Bank Shares Are Down -15.46% Since The Beginning Of The Year

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.01B, closed the last trade at $61.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The TD stock price is -25.39% off its 52-week high price of $77.15 and 9.91% above the 52-week low of $55.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TD stock price touched $61.53 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares have moved -4.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) have changed 4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.62%, compared to 1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.30% and 6.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.24 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.28 billion and $8.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.60% for the current quarter and 9.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.45%.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its next earnings report on May 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.85 at a share yield of 4.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.76% with a share float percentage of 58.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank having a total of 1,111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 158.15 million shares worth more than $10.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 89.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.77 billion and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 24.0 million shares of worth $1.66 billion while later fund manager owns 13.86 million shares of worth $897.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.