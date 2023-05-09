The Lion Electric Company (LEV)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $509.66M, closed the recent trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -7.13% during that session. The LEV stock price is -168.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and 24.66% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Sporting -7.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the LEV stock price touched $2.23 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, The Lion Electric Company shares have moved -0.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have changed 28.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -213.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.31% from the levels at last check today.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Lion Electric Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.69%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 104.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.76% with a share float percentage of 17.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Lion Electric Company having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Power Corp of Canada with over 77.14 million shares worth more than $172.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Power Corp of Canada held 34.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.45 million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $9.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $2.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.