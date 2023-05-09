Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 6.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.98M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.61% during that session. The SYBX stock price is -143.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 22.58% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.62K shares.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Sporting 10.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the SYBX stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 8.82%. Year-to-date, Synlogic Inc. shares have moved -18.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have changed 10.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synlogic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.26%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.50% and -4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $140k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $244k and $152k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -42.60% for the current quarter and -7.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.32% with a share float percentage of 61.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synlogic Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.58 million shares worth more than $6.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 6.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 2.27 million shares of worth $1.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.