Shares Of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Gain 9.45% In A Month

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 5.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $4.98 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 6.18% during that session. The BB stock price is -44.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 36.35% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.50 million shares.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting 6.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the BB stock price touched $4.98 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved 52.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed 9.45%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.78%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.23 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $163.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023. Year-ago sales stood $168 million and $166.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.00% for the current quarter and -2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.20% over the past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 21 and June 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard/Primecap Fund with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $32.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund, with the holding of over 9.44 million shares as of Jan 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.13 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.