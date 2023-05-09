Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Gained 20.65% In One Month

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.97M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -13.43% during that session. The SLRX stock price is -285.03% off its 52-week high price of $7.20 and 42.78% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.59.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Sporting -13.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the SLRX stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) have changed 20.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -755.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -167.38% from the levels at last check today.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.50%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.30% and -12.00% for the next quarter.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.32% with a share float percentage of 11.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38154.0 shares worth more than $68677.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16523.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29741.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 23323.0 shares of worth $41981.0 while later fund manager owns 15113.0 shares of worth $27203.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.