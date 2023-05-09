Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.33M, closed the recent trade at $10.58 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The RRAC stock price is -4.44% off its 52-week high price of $11.05 and 6.52% above the 52-week low of $9.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.73K shares.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the RRAC stock price touched $10.58 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 2.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) have changed 1.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1750.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.85% over the past 6 months.

RRAC Dividends

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.35% with a share float percentage of 93.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sculptor Capital Lp with over 2.26 million shares worth more than $23.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sculptor Capital Lp held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Calamos Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.92 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.67% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $20.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $3.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.