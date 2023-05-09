Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.55M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 14.90% during that session. The QNRX stock price is -4831.58% off its 52-week high price of $28.11 and 24.56% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Sporting 14.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the QNRX stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -59.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have changed 22.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 37480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3408.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -250.88% from current levels.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.38%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.80% and 93.20% for the next quarter.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 10657.0 shares worth more than $15132.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 48.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisory Services Network, LLC, with the holding of over 4000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5680.0 and represent 18.31% of shares outstanding.