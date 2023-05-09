Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected To Rise 21.99% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18B, closed the recent trade at $37.00 per share which meant it gained $2.15 on the day or 6.17% during that session. The PGNY stock price is -25.68% off its 52-week high price of $46.50 and 30.62% above the 52-week low of $25.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 930.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Sporting 6.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the PGNY stock price touched $37.00 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Progyny Inc. shares have moved 18.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have changed 19.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $61.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.7% from the levels at last check today.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Progyny Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.67%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and -46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.22 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $256.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $195 million and $194.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.40% for the current quarter and 31.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -53.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.60%.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.96% with a share float percentage of 101.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progyny Inc. having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.35 million shares worth more than $348.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 9.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $344.75 million and represent 9.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $87.32 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $84.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.