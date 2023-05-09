Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.50M, closed the recent trade at $4.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -8.40% during that session. The IPDN stock price is -78.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 78.9% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 161.51K shares.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Sporting -8.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the IPDN stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 20.73%. Year-to-date, Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares have moved 110.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) have changed -34.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $72.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1551.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1551.38% from the levels at last check today.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 154.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.20% over the past 5 years.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.85% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Professional Diversity Network Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39163.0 shares worth more than $81067.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19837.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41062.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 36924.0 shares of worth $76432.0 while later fund manager owns 16343.0 shares of worth $40040.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.